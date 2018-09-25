Sally’s Army raises funds

Sally Messer may be fighting a tough medical battle, but on Saturday she was silently barracking for her beloved Melbourne Demons to make the grand final. Unfortunately, that was not to be.

Sally has spent the past eight months in hospital and cannot return home to Drouin until funding is secured for round the clock nursing, equipment and modifications to her parents’ home. Local fundraising efforts are trying to achieve just that.

Sally has lived most of her life in Drouin. She finished school and was working as a dental nurse when in May 2007 she developed a chest infection.

This led to numerous stints in hospital and medical rehabilitation facilities to treat what were first thought to be post-viral complications.

After several years Sally was diagnosed with a rare degenerative neuro-muscular disease, which was further complicated by Graves’ disease.