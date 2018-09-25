Patrick up to cattle test

Patrick Anderson has a good eye for cattle and his ability to separate the good from the bad was put to the test during national dairy judging finals at Adelaide Royal Show recently.

The 17-year-old Athlone resident has grown up in cattle circles. While helping on the family dairy farm, he has always followed the family lead in show rings, being a junior handler at Warragul and other local shows before he was old enough to go to school.

His keen eye for cattle, developed by selecting his own herd, saw him win the Victorian Agricultural Shows’ dairy judging competition at International Dairy Week in January.

From there he was Adelaide bound for the national competition where he was third placed. Patrick was judged on his written and verbal assessments of dairy cattle.