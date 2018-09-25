Dragons roar to flags

Four junior teams from the Drouin Dragons Soccer Club travelled to Mirboo North on Sunday to compete in the Gippsland Soccer League grand final.

The Drouin Dragons under 12 team scored a convincing 4-0 victory over Leongatha in the grand final.

The club scored a double, with its under 16s team also winning their grand final over Phillip Island 4-1.

The under 16 girls and under 14s team finished runners-up to Phillip Island.

Drouin Dragons Club president Jason Beer said the junior players should be proud of what they had achieved in 2018.

“It’s fantastic to see our four junior teams in the grand final,” he said.