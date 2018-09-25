Home Sport Dragons roar to flags

Dragons roar to flags

Posted on by editor
Drouin Dragons under 16 team were successful in taking out the grand final.  Pictured (back row, from left) are Brock Paltridge, Michael Wilkinson, Lasaro Tuimateo, Lachlan Brown, Josh Cavallin, Samuel Buckingham, Harry Graham, Rico Ercoles, John Ercoles (coach), front row Henry Grant, Brodie Carter, Kieran Hawkins, Jordan Carter, Lachlan Beer and Joel Van Raalte.

Drouin Dragons under 16 team were successful in taking out the grand final.  Pictured (back row, from left) are Brock Paltridge, Michael Wilkinson, Lasaro Tuimateo, Lachlan Brown, Josh Cavallin, Samuel Buckingham, Harry Graham, Rico Ercoles, John Ercoles (coach), front row Henry Grant, Brodie Carter, Kieran Hawkins, Jordan Carter, Lachlan Beer and Joel Van Raalte.

Four junior teams from the Drouin Dragons Soccer Club travelled to Mirboo North on Sunday to compete in the Gippsland Soccer League grand final.

The Drouin Dragons under 12 team scored a convincing 4-0 victory over Leongatha in the grand final.

The club scored a double, with its under 16s team also winning their grand final over Phillip Island 4-1.

The under 16 girls and under 14s team finished runners-up to Phillip Island.

Drouin Dragons Club president Jason Beer said the junior players should be proud of what they had achieved in 2018.

“It’s fantastic to see our four junior teams in the grand final,” he said.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature