Crime up in Baw Baw

Latest crime statistics have shown a 5.9 per cent increase in total crime across the Baw Baw police services area, bucking the trend of other Gippsland municipalities that have seen decreases.

Crime Statistics Agency figures released for the 12-month period ending on June 30 have shown crime is up in Baw Baw while four of the five other Gippsland police areas have all dropped.

The total number of crime incidents was 3002, compared to 2834 in the 12-month period ending June 2017. Quarterly figures released by the CSA since 2016 generally showed a downward trend in crime for Baw Baw, but latest figures have seen a shift, mainly attributed to increased family violence assaults and thefts.

While Latrobe continues to be identified as one of the state’s hotspots for crime, total crime figures dropped three per cent for the Latrobe area.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said there had been on average a 6.9 per cent decrease in crime across Gippsland, attributing much of the decline to the 35 additional police allocated to the region this year.

But, Baw Baw police services area inspector Alison Crombie said the trend in Baw Baw was not consistent with other areas of Gippsland.