Chalkies handle the heat

The Chalkies Heat under 19B boys basketball team have overcome a challenging season, with their win in last Tuesday night’s grand final nothing but extraordinary.

The team forfeited their first game of the season with not enough players to field a team. They had only four players registered.

With recruitment of extras, the team finally scraped together seven willing and eager players.

With coach Jacob Medlin-Hawken on board to inspire and lead the boys, it was round three before they made some inroads with a win, however, didn't get momentum back until round six.

Round nine saw the boys pull together with their next win and start to fly for the finish line, with the final three rounds of the season soaring them into the top four by one-point, just above Yarragon Wildcats, after defeating top team Drouin Devils Hornets 30 to 29 in the last round.