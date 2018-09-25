Home News Beer punt on Saints

The mysterious “Howler” from the swamp was among those to get hands on the special Nyora premiership beer celebrating the win by the town’s senior football team.  It is captured alongside a can produced for the club earlier in the season.

Nyora footballers celebrated their Ellinbank and District League premiership last Saturday in the traditional way – a “few” after game drinks.

But it wasn’t with “any old drinks” but their own special beer, the Nyora Premiership Draft in specially labelled cans.

Lang Lang boutique brewery Howler Brewing Company took a punt on the Saints taking out the premiership and made the one-off beer and had cans specially made.

Brewery owner Matt Payne said he was at the game at Warragul against Longwarry and “had never been as nervous” as he was during the low-scoring grand final that Nyora won by four points.

Five slabs - 120 cans - of the Nyora Premiership Draft were emptied in quick time in the dressing rooms after the game by players, officials and die-hard supporters.

