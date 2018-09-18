Home News Saints march to cup

Nyora celebrated a drought breaking premiership with victory over Longwarry in the Ellinbank District Football League grand final. Pictured celebrating with Nyora club legend Geoff Glover are players Iian Osman, Ben Schultz, Ryan Spooner, Anthony Galley, Lachlan Fievez, Ben Hallas, Kallon Rigby, Tim Burns, Nick Carrigy, Sam Dixon, Dylan Heylen, Jesse Heylen, Chris Hodges, Shaun Beecroft, Ben Miller, Aiden Cumberland, Adam Tagliaferro, Fia Tootoo, Rhys Bancroft, Jordan Anderson and Sam Burns.

Nyora broke an 11-year premiership drought when it prevailed over Longwarry in a tense and low scoring arm-wrestle in wet conditions at Warragul’s Western Park on Saturday.

While Longwarry began its bid for its first senior premiership in 50 years in the best possible way with the opening goal of the contest, Nyora made good use of the better conditions in the third term with a three-goal burst to ultimately set up its premiership.

A goal in the final term tightened the gap to put the Crows back in the contest, with a late missed shot proving costly.

The Crows went down 3-4 (22) to 2-6 (18) but it wasn’t without a frenetic finish as the last two minutes of play saw the ball locked in Longwarry’s forward 50.

All 36 players were inside the forward 50 at the netball court end of the ground as Longwarry scrambled to try and score, while the Nyora team desperately defended to hold onto the slender lead.

