Murphy promotes tourism

AFL legend and former Warragul resident Bob Murphy aims to “wake people up” to what Baw Baw Shire has to offer as a tourist destination.

Bob was officially announced as Visit Baw Baw’s tourism ambassador on Thursday when Baw Baw Shire launched its new tourism focussed campaign as part of its recently adopted economic development strategy.

Bob said he was “passionate about this place” and said it would be an easy job to promote everything he loves about his home town and wider area.

The ambassadorship includes radio advertising campaigns on SEN and 3AW radio, where Bob is contracted, and will feature day trip destinations Walhalla, Noojee and Yarragon. Bob also will feature on Visit Baw Baw’s social media and make personal appearances at key local events.

After growing up in Warragul, Bob left about 18 years ago to take up an AFL football career with the Western Bulldogs.

As ambassador, Bob said he wanted to “wake people up” to the beauty of the area and what it has to offer.