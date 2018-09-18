Home Sport Eagles claim three-peat

Eagles claim three-peat

Celebrating a third consecutive A grade premiership are Ellinbank players (back, from left) Rhiannon Haines, captain Jasmine Ferguson, Thomasine Cook, coach Taylah Wallace, Lauren Sheehan, Breanna Pratt, (front, from left) Sam Hodge, Ebony Bott, Mia Urie holding Tilly Urie and Shanara Notman.

Ellinbank overcame rain and hail to claim its third consecutive A grade premiership with a 10-goal win over Poowong on Saturday.

A grade: Ellinbank 37 defeated Poowong 27.

In a familiar premiership match-up – these teams have played off six times in the past nine years - Ellinbank took it to Poowong early, posting the first five scores on the board.

The defensive pressure applied by Ellinbank nullified the Poowong forward line, while Shanara Notman was goaling truly at the other end.

Gradually the Poowong defenders found their feet and started to assert themselves, producing some turnovers to allow their team to get into the contest.  Poowong squandered a few opportunities to lead and trailed 8-9 at quarter-time.

