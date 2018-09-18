Eagles claim three-peat

Ellinbank overcame rain and hail to claim its third consecutive A grade premiership with a 10-goal win over Poowong on Saturday.

A grade: Ellinbank 37 defeated Poowong 27.

In a familiar premiership match-up – these teams have played off six times in the past nine years - Ellinbank took it to Poowong early, posting the first five scores on the board.

The defensive pressure applied by Ellinbank nullified the Poowong forward line, while Shanara Notman was goaling truly at the other end.

Gradually the Poowong defenders found their feet and started to assert themselves, producing some turnovers to allow their team to get into the contest. Poowong squandered a few opportunities to lead and trailed 8-9 at quarter-time.