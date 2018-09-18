Bonnie wins silver

Trafalgar East weightlifter Bonnie Grylls-Graham will set her sights on next year’s world championships after taking home a silver medal in this year’s event after just 12 months of competition in the sport.

The local mother of two, who owns a strength and conditioning business, said she has been weightlifting for just 18 months, with her silver medal in Barcelona coming after just 12 months competing in the sport.

“I won the nationals and set two state records for snatch, clean and jerk and then best score,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie was one of 28 Australians, 24 of those being women, among a total of 950 athletes to descend on Barcelona in Spain for the Worlds event.

Having six lifts in total, including three chances at the snatch and three chance at the clean and best, Bonnie recorded a personal best twice in the snatch to achieve a 67kg lift and also a personal best in the clean and jerk with 78kg, securing her the silver medal.