Ballet under stars

Grab your picnic blanket and head out to Lardner Park next October to appreciate some of the country’s most talented dancers as they perform in Ballet Under the Stars.

The free event is coming exclusively to West Gippsland, staging the unique program for the first time ever in regional Victoria, where it is expected to attract audiences of up to 9000 people.

The Australian Ballet’s executive director Libby Christie and artistic director David McAllister were joined last week by Tourism and Major Events Minister John Eren to make the announcement at Lardner Park.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to experience a world class ballet performance. The Australian Ballet is your ballet, and we want to be seen by all Australians.”