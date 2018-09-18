Appeal for factory

Hopes of acquiring the old Drouin Butter Factory for use as a community hub are fading unless substantial funds can be raised quickly.

Late last year the community was offered the venue in South Rd for $500,000 to run as a not-for-profit community facility and given until about the middle of this year to raise the money.

Pledges and fund-raising so far have fallen well short of that mark and an interim committee of management formed to raise the money and plan the building’s future says engineering and architectural investigations have indicated an additional $500,000 to $1 million would be needed to bring it up to required standards.

The interim committee believes the owner has now placed the property on the open market but the offer for community acquisition remains.

An appeal has been launched to seek pledges towards the cost.

A spokesperson Jeannie Haughton said they needed the equivalent of 1000 donations of $1000 each, 2000 of $500 or 5000 of $200 to proceed but “small change” would also be welcome and appealed for people to “dig deep”.