Students join Melbourne Show

Students at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Trafalgar will get their first taste of entering artistic creations into the Royal Melbourne Show.

Inspired by their art teacher who regularly enters her needle felting work into the show, students have been hard at work creating Steam Punk creations to also feature in the show.

With more than 4500 arts and craft, cookery and photographic exhibits entered into the Royal Melbourne Show each year, students are excited to be part of such a large display for the first time.

The Steam Punk art pieces are made of a range of recycled materials, such as cardboard and wood, stuck on and painted to look like rusty metal.