Stunning internal design features have been revealed in a sneak peek of the West Gippsland Arts Centre redevelopment project.

Mayor Joe Gauci was excited to reveal a few small glimpses of internal works nearing completion.

“Over the last 18 months an incredible amount of work has taken place to transform this building, both functionally and aesthetically. “There is still work to be done, but we hope these sneak peek images begin to stir excitement in the community for what’s to come once we re-open.

“The designers, architects and builders have done an impeccable job blending the old with the new. Historic features like the original bricks have been exposed, refurbished and now paired with new, sleek timber design elements.

“We’re incredibly proud of this project and it’s exciting to be edging closer to the finish line. We’re all looking forward to November when we re-open this wonderful community building.”