Home Schools Drouin Secondary College Leos offer support

Leos offer support

Posted on by editor
Collecting badges and other items to sell to raise funds for Legacy last week at Drouin from Legatee Graeme Watts were Drouin Secondary College Leos Club members, from left, Caitlyn Warriner, Ruby Kelly, Halle Braybon, Chloe Kirkman, Xavier Swetman and Gemma Burke.

Collecting badges and other items to sell to raise funds for Legacy last week at Drouin from Legatee Graeme Watts were Drouin Secondary College Leos Club members, from left, Caitlyn Warriner, Ruby Kelly, Halle Braybon, Chloe Kirkman, Xavier Swetman and Gemma Burke.

Members of Drouin Secondary College’s Leos Club were out and about in the town’s shopping centre last week lending support to the annual Legacy Week badges sales.

It was the third year the club has assisted Central Gippsland Legacy’s fundraising.

As well as badges that ranged in price from $2 to $20, they sold wrist bands, pens and soft toy bears dressed in uniforms of a number of branches of the armed services.

Legatee Graeme Watts of Drouin said the support of the club was greatly appreciated during the annual appeal that raises funds for families of incapacitated and deceased veterans.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Drouin Secondary College, News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature