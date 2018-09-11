Leos offer support

Members of Drouin Secondary College’s Leos Club were out and about in the town’s shopping centre last week lending support to the annual Legacy Week badges sales.

It was the third year the club has assisted Central Gippsland Legacy’s fundraising.

As well as badges that ranged in price from $2 to $20, they sold wrist bands, pens and soft toy bears dressed in uniforms of a number of branches of the armed services.

Legatee Graeme Watts of Drouin said the support of the club was greatly appreciated during the annual appeal that raises funds for families of incapacitated and deceased veterans.