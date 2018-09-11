Home Sport Close badminton contests

Close badminton contests

Posted on by editor
Labertouche Section 1 Grand Finalists- Andrew Ottrey, Kris Hughes, Ken Towt & Trent Hughes

Labertouche Section 1 Grand Finalists- Andrew Ottrey, Kris Hughes, Ken Towt & Trent Hughes

Mid Gippsland Badminton Association grand finals were contested at the Warragul stadium recently.

The grand finals had arrived following 16 weeks of competition and two rounds of finals.

Although the ladder did not show how close the matches were each week, a lot of the games were only won by a few points on average throughout the season.

Nineteen teams had competed across four sections this year.

The closeness of the matches continued on the grand final nights, with multiple sets needing the three sets to be complete the game.

And some of those sets went down to 21/20 in the end, with someone winning the match on the last point.

 

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature