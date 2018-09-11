Close badminton contests

Mid Gippsland Badminton Association grand finals were contested at the Warragul stadium recently.

The grand finals had arrived following 16 weeks of competition and two rounds of finals.

Although the ladder did not show how close the matches were each week, a lot of the games were only won by a few points on average throughout the season.

Nineteen teams had competed across four sections this year.

The closeness of the matches continued on the grand final nights, with multiple sets needing the three sets to be complete the game.

And some of those sets went down to 21/20 in the end, with someone winning the match on the last point.