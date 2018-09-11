Home Sport Bloods claim premiership

Bloods claim premiership

Celebrating the MGFL premiership win are Trafalgar senior players: (back) Ashley James, Damien Mann, Klay Butler (obscured), David Van Schaijik, Lachie Farrell, Aussie Byrne, Dan Puglia, coach Clint Einseidel, Ben Doran, (centre) runner Brendan Dawson, Matt Goodman, Jesse Stone, Darcy Brock, Daniel Hayes, Hayden Brock, (front) Brad Hamilton, Jamie Hines, Tyson Leys, Matt Van Schaijik, Jace Butler, Rhys Holdsworth, Matt Swenson and Connor Noonan.

Trafalgar claimed a remarkable come from behind victory to win the Mid Gippsland Football League premiership trophy, defeating Yinnar 12-12 (84) to 9-14 (68).

In front of a healthy crowd and in perfect conditions, the stage was set for a thrilling grand final contest.

Yinnar had struggled to field its best side for most of the season, but had managed to find a way to have just one more tilt at Trafalgar, who in their three previous clashes had had the edge on the Magpies.

The game started with the intensity you’d expect, and the mistakes you might also find with increased pressure and so much on the line.

In fact it took seven minutes for the first goal to be kicked, when the Bloods Matt Goodman got his side rolling along.

