Bloods claim premiership

Trafalgar claimed a remarkable come from behind victory to win the Mid Gippsland Football League premiership trophy, defeating Yinnar 12-12 (84) to 9-14 (68).
In front of a healthy crowd and in perfect conditions, the stage was set for a thrilling grand final contest.
Yinnar had struggled to field its best side for most of the season, but had managed to find a way to have just one more tilt at Trafalgar, who in their three previous clashes had had the edge on the Magpies.
The game started with the intensity you’d expect, and the mistakes you might also find with increased pressure and so much on the line.
In fact it took seven minutes for the first goal to be kicked, when the Bloods Matt Goodman got his side rolling along.