Basketball need stadium

With annual rental fees topping $170,000, the Warragul and District Basketball Association is desperate for a new indoor facility.

Association president Danny Murnane said the costs being imposed onto players and families were unfair compared to other sports and the best answer was a new stadium.

Monthly court hire fees for Warragul Leisure Centre and Bellbird Park are averaging about $10,000 a month. On top of this, the association pays $30,000 a year hire fees at Bunyip stadium, and $20,000 to St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School for training and match hire.

“If you compare it to a football or netball club which pays the shire $5000 a year, it is a lot of money,” Mr Murnane said.

The best option to resolve the increasing costs issue would be a new purpose-built stadium, or extension to the leisure centre, that would cater for all matches in one facility and reduce hire and operational costs.

But, a recent feasibility study undertaken by Baw Baw Shire indicated a new four court indoor sports stadium could cost up to $25 million.