Basketball need stadium

A new four court indoor stadium would help lower fees for local basketball players including Rebels players Charlie Croucher, Kye Murnane and Drew McLeod pictured with (back) referee Jamie Keogh and WDBA president Danny Murnane (right).

With annual rental fees topping $170,000, the Warragul and District Basketball Association is desperate for a new indoor facility.

Association president Danny Murnane said the costs being imposed onto players and families were unfair compared to other sports and the best answer was a new stadium.

Monthly court hire fees for Warragul Leisure Centre and Bellbird Park are averaging about $10,000 a month.  On top of this, the association pays $30,000 a year hire fees at Bunyip stadium, and $20,000 to St Paul’s Anglican Grammar School for training and match hire.

“If you compare it to a football or netball club which pays the shire $5000 a year, it is a lot of money,” Mr Murnane said.

The best option to resolve the increasing costs issue would be a new purpose-built stadium, or extension to the leisure centre, that would cater for all matches in one facility and reduce hire and operational costs.

But, a recent feasibility study undertaken by Baw Baw Shire indicated a new four court indoor sports stadium could cost up to $25 million.

