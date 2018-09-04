Review of footy

Sweeping changes to junior football, creation of a new senior league and the expansion of the West Gippsland competition to 12 clubs are the major recommendations from an AFL review into Gippsland football.
The changes, detailed in an 88-page draft report released to clubs, leagues and other key stakeholders last Friday night, are proposed to come into effect next season.
Junior competitions were a key element of the review by AFL Gippsland, the second review of football in the region in the past two years.
Clubs and leagues have until September 14 to comment or respond to the proposed changes, final draft recommendations will be handed down on September 21 and any appeals must be submitted by September 28.