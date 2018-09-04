Home News Review of footy

Review of footy

Posted on by editor
Warragul Industrials joining West Gippsland Football League and Yarragon joining the Ellinbank and District Football League are amongst recommendations of a Gippsland football review.

Warragul Industrials joining West Gippsland Football League and Yarragon joining the Ellinbank and District Football League are amongst recommendations of a Gippsland football review.

Sweeping changes to junior football, creation of a new senior league and the expansion of the West Gippsland competition to 12 clubs are the major recommendations from an AFL review into Gippsland football.

The changes, detailed in an 88-page draft report released to clubs, leagues and other key stakeholders last Friday night, are proposed to come into effect next season.

Junior competitions were a key element of the review by AFL Gippsland, the second review of football in the region in the past two years.

Clubs and leagues have until September 14 to comment or respond to the proposed changes, final draft recommendations will be handed down on September 21 and any appeals must be submitted by September 28.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature