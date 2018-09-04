November for opening

The West Gippsland Arts Centre will be finally ready to stage its first show on November 1.

But, building work delays have already forced 14 shows to be relocated or rescheduled, including next month’s sell-out show of comedian Kitty Flanagan.

Several community and professional shows will be impacted throughout October, which were previously booked based on earlier advice from the builders of the expected completion.

Arts centre staff began contacting booking holders yesterday to work through alternative solutions.

One of the shows impacted will be local theatre group Off The Leash’s production of RENT. Council staff will work with OTL to reschedule or relocate the production.

The redevelopment project initially had an expected re-open date of July. But additional works and delays have continued to push back the opening, and also resulted in an unexpected budget blowout of $759,000.

The builder, Building Engineering, has now advised Baw Baw Shire the project will be finished on October 31.