MiniRoos kick goals

Warragul United Soccer Club held its final day of MiniRoos for season 2018 on Saturday.

The 95 MiniRoos braved the cold weather to compete in their final games for the year and enjoyed some activities, food and trophy presentations for all children.

Due to the popularity of the MiniRoos program, in 2019 the Warragul United Soccer Club will establish its own under seven and under 10 competition league to complement the ever expanding junior program.

This will allow children aged between five and 10 to compete in a soccer league with accredited coaches without having to travel out of Warragul.