Home Sport MiniRoos kick goals

MiniRoos kick goals

Posted on by editor
Harvey Watkinson, Henry Bruce and Nathan Camier celebrate the end of the MiniRoos season.

Harvey Watkinson, Henry Bruce and Nathan Camier celebrate the end of the MiniRoos season.

Warragul United Soccer Club held its final day of MiniRoos for season 2018 on Saturday.

The 95 MiniRoos braved the cold weather to compete in their final games for the year and enjoyed some activities, food and trophy presentations for all children.

Due to the popularity of the MiniRoos program, in 2019 the Warragul United Soccer Club will establish its own under seven and under 10 competition league to complement the ever expanding junior program.

This will allow children aged between five and 10 to compete in a soccer league with accredited coaches without having to travel out of Warragul.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature