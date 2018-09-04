Home News Elli joins Naked Farmer

Neerim dairy farmer Elli Lockett, captured with daughter Marli, aims to get farmers talking after stripping down for “The Naked Farmer” calendar to raise awareness of rural mental health.

Standing in a paddock wearing just gumboots and a pair of undies as temperatures hover around two degrees isn’t generally how dairy farmers start the day.

However, Neerim’s Elli Lockett found herself in precisely this situation recently in a bid to raise awareness for rural mental health.

Elli joined “The Naked Farmer” cause and will soon appear in a 2019 calendar to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service’s mental health unit.

Being photographed in next to nothing was a huge leap outside the comfort zone for the mother of three, admitting she nearly pulled the pin just two days prior.

“It’s a small community, small town, I’ve got three kids…what will everybody think,” she questioned.  “I have a mum bod.  It wasn’t easy.”

However, wanting to demonstrate self-confidence to her children while promoting a cause close to her heart, saw Elli take the plunge.

