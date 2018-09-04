Elli joins Naked Farmer

Standing in a paddock wearing just gumboots and a pair of undies as temperatures hover around two degrees isn’t generally how dairy farmers start the day.

However, Neerim’s Elli Lockett found herself in precisely this situation recently in a bid to raise awareness for rural mental health.

Elli joined “The Naked Farmer” cause and will soon appear in a 2019 calendar to raise funds for the Royal Flying Doctors Service’s mental health unit.

Being photographed in next to nothing was a huge leap outside the comfort zone for the mother of three, admitting she nearly pulled the pin just two days prior.

“It’s a small community, small town, I’ve got three kids…what will everybody think,” she questioned. “I have a mum bod. It wasn’t easy.”

However, wanting to demonstrate self-confidence to her children while promoting a cause close to her heart, saw Elli take the plunge.