Brooke represents state

Drouin netballer Brooke Baker has been named in the Victorian team to compete at the Marie Little OAM Shield in Brisbane next month.

Brooke was selected in the team of 10 after two weeks of trials and will compete for the title in October ahead of the Constellation Cup between the Diamonds and New Zealand Silver Ferns.

Three days of competition will see teams from six states and territories participate, with the Victorian team aiming to improve on last year’s bronze medal.

Last year’s gold medallist New South Wales and silver medallist South Australia should again provide strong competition, with Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory also vying for the title.

Fellow Drouin netballer Erin Munckton has been selected as training partner for the squad.