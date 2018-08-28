Satisfaction consistent

Annual survey results have revealed community satisfaction with the overall performance of Baw Baw Shire has remained consistent this year, but continues to be “significantly lower” than the state and large rural shires’ average results.

Community members continued to send a strong message about the condition of sealed local roads. While council maintained its score from last year’s survey results, the condition of roads was council’s lowest scoring category; and, is significantly lower than the state average.

Council’s individual results across all surveyed areas were either consistent with last year’s results or slightly improved.

But, compared to average state results and figures for similar large rural shires, Baw Baw is lower in all seven core areas.

One in 10 residents rated the shire’s overall performance as “very poor,” while only four per cent of residents rated council’s overall performance as “very good.”