Home News Satisfaction consistent

Satisfaction consistent

Posted on by editor
One in 10 residents rated the shire’s overall performance as “very poor,” while only four per cent of residents rated council’s overall performance as “very good.”

One in 10 residents rated the shire’s overall performance as “very poor,” while only four per cent of residents rated council’s overall performance as “very good.”

Annual survey results have revealed community satisfaction with the overall performance of Baw Baw Shire has remained consistent this year, but continues to be “significantly lower” than the state and large rural shires’ average results.

Community members continued to send a strong message about the condition of sealed local roads.  While council maintained its score from last year’s survey results, the condition of roads was council’s lowest scoring category; and, is significantly lower than the state average.

Council’s individual results across all surveyed areas were either consistent with last year’s results or slightly improved.

But, compared to average state results and figures for similar large rural shires, Baw Baw is lower in all seven core areas.

One in 10 residents rated the shire’s overall performance as “very poor,” while only four per cent of residents rated council’s overall performance as “very good.”

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature