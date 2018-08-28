Home News Roller derby debut

Roller derby debut

Posted on by editor
Kat Evers, “Beefcake”, from Trafalgar celebrates the end of the game at the Gippsland Ranges’ debut home bout.

Kat Evers, “Beefcake”, from Trafalgar celebrates the end of the game at the Gippsland Ranges’ debut home bout.

The dust has settled and the Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby club couldn’t be happier with the success of its first derby.

More than 200 people attended the Gippsland Ranges’ debut home bout at Stadium 34, Moe last weekend.

The Gippsland Ranges’ “Power Rangers” members were in full flight when they took on the Mornington Peninsula Roller Derby Club's “Penny Dreadfuls.”

With a low contact developmental game, live music from Garden Of Stone, stalls and raffles, as well as the showstopping match between the Rangers and the Penny Dreadfuls, it was a jam packed evening attracting participants, volunteers, officials and spectators from across the state.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature