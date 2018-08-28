Roller derby debut

The dust has settled and the Gippsland Ranges Roller Derby club couldn’t be happier with the success of its first derby.

More than 200 people attended the Gippsland Ranges’ debut home bout at Stadium 34, Moe last weekend.

The Gippsland Ranges’ “Power Rangers” members were in full flight when they took on the Mornington Peninsula Roller Derby Club's “Penny Dreadfuls.”

With a low contact developmental game, live music from Garden Of Stone, stalls and raffles, as well as the showstopping match between the Rangers and the Penny Dreadfuls, it was a jam packed evening attracting participants, volunteers, officials and spectators from across the state.