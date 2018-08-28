Re-opening uncertain

A re-opening date for the refurbished West Gippsland Arts Centre remains uncertain.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said council still was not in a position to announce a re-opening date.

The mayor said council was “waiting on the builders” and could not confirm an opening date or the first show.

It was hoped the arts centre would re-open in September but already some community-run events have been forced to move to Lardner Park.

The $14.1 million redevelopment was originally set to open in August before delays saw the date pushed back to mid-September.

The West Gippsland Dance Festival was advised earlier this month the venue would not be ready in time for its annual eisteddfod running from September 21 to 30.

The West Gippsland Performing Arts Competition’s “Parasteddfod” was set to be the first event at the arts centre on Thursday, September 20.

Cr Gauci said council was still hopeful some big name sell-out shows like Kitty Flannagan in mid-October will feature in the new arts centre.