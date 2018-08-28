Home Sport Last game of AFL

Last game of AFL

Posted on by editor
Warragul’s Chris Roberts prepares to hit the MCG for his 223rd and final game as an AFL boundary umpire on Sunday alongside his wife Heather and children (from left) Nick, Bella and Makayla.

Warragul’s Chris Roberts prepares to hit the MCG for his 223rd and final game as an AFL boundary umpire on Sunday alongside his wife Heather and children (from left) Nick, Bella and Makayla.

You hear about local footy heroes turned AFL superstars, but rarely do you hear the same for an umpire.

Local AFL boundary umpire Chris Roberts umpired the Melbourne versus GWS game at the MCG on Sunday; his 223rd and final game of AFL.

This ends his 22-year career as an umpire - 12 of those years at elite AFL level.

Roberts was born and bred in Warragul, attending Marist-Sion College before commencing his umpiring career with West Gippsland Umpires in 1996.

By 1997, Roberts umpired the senior EDFL grand final.  From 1998 to 2002, he umpired five straight West Gippsland Football League grand finals.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature