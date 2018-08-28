Last game of AFL

You hear about local footy heroes turned AFL superstars, but rarely do you hear the same for an umpire.

Local AFL boundary umpire Chris Roberts umpired the Melbourne versus GWS game at the MCG on Sunday; his 223rd and final game of AFL.

This ends his 22-year career as an umpire - 12 of those years at elite AFL level.

Roberts was born and bred in Warragul, attending Marist-Sion College before commencing his umpiring career with West Gippsland Umpires in 1996.

By 1997, Roberts umpired the senior EDFL grand final. From 1998 to 2002, he umpired five straight West Gippsland Football League grand finals.