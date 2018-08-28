Finals dream over

There was no fairy-tale for Warragul on Saturday.
The injury-riddled Gulls put up a courageous showing in going down by three points, 15-12 to 15-9, to Bairnsdale at Western Park and finished the season one place out of the final “five”.
The bounce of the ball didn’t go Warragul’s way either at Traralgon where the Maroons defeated Morwell. They had to lose to give Warragul a chance of claiming 5th spot.
The Gulls fought tenaciously against Bairnsdale with key players captain Tom Muir, vice-captain Sam Russell and key forward Brayden Fowler out of the action for almost half of the match.
Muir and Fowler both suffered knee injuries and will have scans early this week to determine their seriousness and Russell limped off with a hamstring injury.
They added to an already depleted line-up with Tyssen Morrow, Michael Coombes and Mitch Nobelius sidelined with injuries and Tom Kelly and Matt Ross unavailable.