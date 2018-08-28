Broadbent on leadership

Federal Liberal Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent was back into “electorate duties and meeting with constituents” in his Warragul office yesterday after a fortnight of turmoil.

He was in the Liberal Party room in Canberra when Malcolm Turnbull relinquished the Prime Ministership last Friday.

Mr Broadbent supported Mr Turnbull when he called a spill of the party’s leadership positions a fortnight ago, maintaining a stance he had previously adopted – when Mr Turnbull ousted Tony Abbott – of casting his vote against removing an incumbent Prime Minister.

He was one of 40 of 85 Liberal Members that opposed a further spill last Friday at which Mr Turnbull declined to renominate to retain the leadership and it became a contest between Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and Julie Bishop.

Speaking with The Gazette yesterday Mr Broadbent said he voted in favour of Ms Bishop on the initial ballot on Friday.