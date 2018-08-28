Home News Broadbent on leadership

Broadbent on leadership

Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent was amongst the 40 of 85 Liberal members that opposed a spill last Friday at which Malcolm Turnbull declined to renominate for party leadership.

Federal Liberal Member for McMillan Russell Broadbent was back into “electorate duties and meeting with constituents” in his Warragul office yesterday after a fortnight of turmoil.

He was in the Liberal Party room in Canberra when Malcolm Turnbull relinquished the Prime Ministership last Friday.

Mr Broadbent supported Mr Turnbull when he called a spill of the party’s leadership positions a fortnight ago, maintaining a stance he had previously adopted – when Mr Turnbull ousted Tony Abbott – of casting his vote against removing an incumbent Prime Minister.

He was one of 40 of 85 Liberal Members that opposed a further spill last Friday at which Mr Turnbull declined to renominate to retain the leadership and it became a contest between Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton and Julie Bishop.

Speaking with The Gazette yesterday Mr Broadbent said he voted in favour of Ms Bishop on the initial ballot on Friday.

 

 

