Snow closes roads

A resident in Eaton Rd, Neerim South woke up to a garden covered in snow when temperatures dropped below zero overnight on Saturday night.

Severe weather conditions and unprepared drivers forced police to close roads into Mt Baw Baw on Sunday.

The arctic blast that took hold on Sunday saw snow fall and settle around the Neerim and Neerim South area but for snow goers, the severe conditions prevented many getting to Mt Baw Baw.

Overnight temperatures recorded at Nilma’s Bureau of Meteorology station saw temperatures drop to -3.3 degrees Celsius at 8.30pm on Saturday night and then continued to hover around zero and down to -1.9 at 3am on Sunday morning.  It took until 10.30am for the temperature to climb to 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Police were forced to close access roads after a number of minor collisions, which they said were largely caused by motorists being unprepared with no chains or lack of experience.

Social media updates from Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort warned snow goers that snow was falling heavily, and they were unlikely to open Resort Rd until at least lunchtime.

