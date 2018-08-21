Skate park opens

Yarragon’s youth gave its new skate park the thumbs up during an official opening celebration on Saturday afternoon.

With 87 per cent of Yarragon’s primary school aged students owning a scooter or skateboard, young people were out in force to showcase all the latest tricks at the Yarragon Skate Park.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing joined Baw Baw Shire councillors and Yarragon community members at the official opening in Howard Park. She said the skate park was made possible thanks to a $221,250 grant from the Andrews Labor Government.

“Skate parks, just like the brand-new facility in Yarragon, make a massive difference to young people and to the vibrancy of local communities,” said Ms Shing.