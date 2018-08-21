“Rebel Doctor” writes memoir

Issam Muteir is a specialist doctor at West Gippsland Hospital who has achieved despite living through heartache in Iraq.

He has written his memoir “Rebel Doctor: From Baghdad to the Australian Bush” in the hopes of providing a unique insider’s story of living in war-torn Baghdad as well as providing a history for his children to read in future.

Dr Muteir said other books “will not tell you what is going on in the life of people during the war”, emphasising the people of Iraq have seen four wars over 30 years.

“I know this book is very valuable. In the media, you don’t see these people always having war. How the people are living. There are noble people living there.”

Dr Muteir said he hopes, through understanding and education, that people in Australia will learn of what life was like in Iraq.