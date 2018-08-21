Kmart for Warragul?

A $25 million retail precinct incorporating a Kmart store is a step closer after the state government gave the green light to rezone land in Warragul.

The land, on the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drv, has been rezoned from bulky goods to retail. A planning application for the development is expected to be lodged soon with the expectation council will approve the proposal.

The proposal, outlined to Baw Baw Shire in February, indicated the retail precinct would include Kmart, Bunnings and possibly a Dan Murphy’s store.

On behalf of the developer H. Troon Pty Ltd, Tom McInerney told council Kmart and Bunnings were both “board approved” for the development, but signing leases was subject to planning approval.

It is expected the development will create 292 full time equivalent jobs.