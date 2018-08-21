Blues and Bloods bow out

There was no tomorrow for the loser of the elimination final, with a years’ work to be tested in the senior clash between Mirboo North and Thorpdale.
You can sometimes get a sense of the type of afternoon you might be in for in the early minutes of a game, and for the Blues, it didn’t look good.
A rushed behind by Thorpdale, courtesy of a kick off the ground, was mistakenly called a goal by the officiating goal umpire. This lead to a heated complaint by Thorpdale players to the umpires, resulting in a free kick in from of the Tigers goals and a second goal without the ball getting back to the centre.
In muddy conditions, Mirboo North won 12.10-82 to 5.9-39.
Trafalgar bowed out in the reserves, going down to Newborough 7-7 (49) to 2-4 (16).
While the Bloods fought hard in the second half, a slow start proved costly as the Bulldogs kicked out to a five-goal half time lead.