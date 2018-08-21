A Storm of celebration 

Gippsland Storm Elite Development Netball Club recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the founding of the club back in 1998 in conjunction with its annual presentations.

Former players and founding committee members were in attendance for the celebrations.

Club president Roger Palmer thanked the committee for their work, along with the coaches and teams for their efforts during the season.

The club achieved good results, with the open squad winning the grand final and four squads in total making the finals at Waverley Netball Centre.

Many teams have bottom aged players, indicating that the future is bright for Gippsland Storm.

Palmer announced that Storm will be holding training sessions in the Gippsland region this spring season 2018.