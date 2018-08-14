Warranor creates home

After 55 years being a nomad, Warranor Junior Football Club in Warragul is finally putting down its roots with big plans for its future permanent home at Logan Park.
Last year it was granted joint winter use of the number two oval at Logan Park with Warragul and Warragul Industrials football clubs that have utilised it for training while Warranor has also used it for training and as its home ground.
But with the two senior clubs due to move next year to a new oval built in Tarwin St, opposite the main Western Park ground, as a training alternative Warranor has been quick off the mark to make Logan Park “home”.
With off ground facilities limited to a large colorbond building comprising changerooms, toilets and a small canteen, Warranor has had plans drawn up and presented to Baw Baw Shire Council to add a spectator pavilion, scoreboard, timekeepers’ box and extend the canteen - a project estimated to cost about $280,000.