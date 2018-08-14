Home News Warranor creates home

Warranor creates home

Posted on by editor
Players and Warranor parents and officials that were discussing plans to raise $100,000 and build badly needed facilities at their new “home” at Logan Park, Warragul, when they arrived for training last week included, (back, from left) Ryan Leslie, Graeme Carter (secretary), Sharon Caia (president), Jane Leslie, (front, from left) Damian Leslie, Lucas Carter, Miles Doughty and Regan Caddy.

Players and Warranor parents and officials that were discussing plans to raise $100,000 and build badly needed facilities at their new “home” at Logan Park, Warragul, when they arrived for training last week included, (back, from left) Ryan Leslie, Graeme Carter (secretary), Sharon Caia (president), Jane Leslie, (front, from left) Damian Leslie, Lucas Carter, Miles Doughty and Regan Caddy.

After 55 years being a nomad, Warranor Junior Football Club in Warragul is finally putting down its roots with big plans for its future permanent home at Logan Park.

Last year it was granted joint winter use of the number two oval at Logan Park with Warragul and Warragul Industrials football clubs that have utilised it for training while Warranor has also used it for training and as its home ground.

But with the two senior clubs due to move next year to a new oval built in Tarwin St, opposite the main Western Park ground, as a training alternative Warranor has been quick off the mark to make Logan Park “home”.

With off ground facilities limited to a large colorbond building comprising changerooms, toilets and a small canteen, Warranor has had plans drawn up and presented to Baw Baw Shire Council to add a spectator pavilion, scoreboard, timekeepers’ box and extend the canteen - a project estimated to cost about $280,000.

    Tagged with: , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature