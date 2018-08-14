Silver for Warn

Drouin’s Jayden Warn was part of a gut-wrenching Australian loss in the gold medal match of the Wheelchair Rugby World Championships played in Sydney on Saturday.

Japan won the epic gold medal match 62-61 at Sydney Olympic Park to become world champions for the first time.

The Steelers, who had advanced to the final following semi-final victory over Great Britain, were aiming to become the first team to win the world championship on home soil.

The Australians had entered the gold medal match undefeated, having scored preliminary wins over New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland, with the result even more gut wrenching as the Steelers had earlier defeated Japan 65-52.