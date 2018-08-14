Home Sport Silver for Warn

Silver for Warn

Posted on by editor
Jayden Warn sends Australia into attack during the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship played in Sydney; Photograph: Australian Paralympic Committee.

Jayden Warn sends Australia into attack during the Wheelchair Rugby World Championship played in Sydney; Photograph: Australian Paralympic Committee.

Drouin’s Jayden Warn was part of a gut-wrenching Australian loss in the gold medal match of the Wheelchair Rugby World Championships played in Sydney on Saturday.

Japan won the epic gold medal match 62-61 at Sydney Olympic Park to become world champions for the first time.

The Steelers, who had advanced to the final following semi-final victory over Great Britain, were aiming to become the first team to win the world championship on home soil.

The Australians had entered the gold medal match undefeated, having scored preliminary wins over New Zealand, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland, with the result even more gut wrenching as the Steelers had earlier defeated Japan 65-52.

    Tagged with: , ,
    Posted in Sport

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature