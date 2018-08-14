Community members are being urged to use a website to report graffiti and help to track down offenders.

Police are encouraging community members to use the VandalTrak website to upload photographs of graffiti tags at various locations around West Gippsland.

Senior sergeant Annmarie Stevens said there had been a recent spate of graffiti incidents and police believed the community had a crucial role in helping to identify offenders.

Sen sgt Stevens said reporting the incidents on VandalTrak not only identified common tags being used, it helped police to identify hotspot areas and trends.

The VandalTrak website allows community members to take a photograph of graffiti and upload them to the site.

This is then shared with police, council and cleaning agencies.