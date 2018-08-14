Gulls into five

A six-goal win saw Warragul replace Maffra in the A grade top five with only two rounds to play in Gippsland League.
A grade: Warragul 45 defeated Maffra 39.
The Gulls girls started slowly in the wet conditions and were two goals down at the first break.
In the second quarter, Hayley Roberts superb feeding to the goalers and Anna Green’s accuracy really helped the Gulls get back into the game. Once the girls found their groove, they controlled the game. Bec O’Halloran provided some instant impact after half-time, taking some clean intercepts, as the Gulls took a seven-goal lead into the last quarter.
Maffra come out strong in the last, rattling the Gulls somewhat. However, the Gulls held strong to get the win.