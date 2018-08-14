Dog swallows hook

Melanie Crookston-Smith and her husband Aaron Smith were expecting a fun and relaxing Saturday evening when they took their Golden Retriever “Basil” for a swim at the Robin Hood recreational reserve on August 4.

Instead, someone else’s rubbish cost them more than $1000 and several stressful hours waiting anxiously at the West Gippsland Veterinary Clinic to hear if their beloved pet was going to be okay.

“Basil is two-and-a-half years old, and we have had him since he was a puppy. He is very well behaved; we take him to obedience training every Sunday morning,” said Melanie. “He also loves to swim, and will do so until he’s so exhausted that he will sleep all the way home. We often joke that his middle name is ‘fish’.”