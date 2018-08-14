Condoms permanent

A successful trial program has led to Baw Baw Shire continuing to provide condoms in vending machines in six towns around the municipality.

Council activated the trial program in April last year for a 12-month trial period. Councillors last week voted to continue the program, with condom vending machines installed in public toilets in Warragul, Drouin, Trafalgar, Neerim South, Longwarry and Rawson.

The machines provide two condoms to a pack for $2.

During the 12-month trial, 314 items were bought across the six machines.

A report to council said the trial program set out to demonstrate a need for condoms that could be accessible at any time of the day, and without the need to purchase over-the-counter products with a sales assistant.

Cr Jessica O’Donnell said the program provided many benefits to the community, particularly in smaller communities where there may be a level of embarrassment among young people buying condoms.