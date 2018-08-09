Home News Karla saves lives

Warragul’s Karla McGrellis makes another valuable donation of O negative type blood at the Warragul mobile service.

An understanding of how special her blood type is and how easy it is to share has seen Karla McGrellis become a regular donor at Warragul’s mobile Red Cross Blood Service.

Karla is blood type O negative, and while only nine per cent of the Australian population has that type, it is a valuable commodity. It is valuable because in certain emergency situations, it can be used when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

For Karla, a visit to the Warragul mobile service on Thursday was her first donation in about eight years.

“I used to donate when I lived in Melbourne but stopped when I had children, so I’m back into it again,” she said.

“I started because I have O negative blood.

“You’d always see there’s a short supply, it was always on the TV.

“I’ve been given something that people need and it doesn’t cost me anything except some time.”

