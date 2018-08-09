Footy finals begin

The weekend marked the first round of the Warragul and District Junior Football League’s finals series with the elimination and qualifying finals.
Eighteen teams across three different age groups battled it out to reach the next round of the series and maybe even make it to the grand final.
The semi-finals will be held at Drouin Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Under 10s
1st Elimination Final
It was a fantastic contest between both Drouin Gold and Warranor, playing out a very even final.
It was an exciting final played in good spirits with Warranor coming from behind to take the lead by two points and take out the win.
2nd Elimination Final
A great morning saw The Bulls take on Drouin Maroon at Eastern Park.
A tight few quarters saw the Bulls slowly build on the scoreboard while holding Maroon scoreless.
Inaccurate kicking by the Bulls kept Maroon close but in the final term, the Bulls took control of the game to run out easy winner.