Dragons close gap

Drouin’s Chris Davies looks for a path around his Dandenong White Star opponent.

The Drouin Dragons put in a competitive effort against one of the strongest teams in the state league division five competition in round 18 action on Saturday.

Having suffered some heavy defeats at the hands of Dandenong White Star in recent seasons, Drouin’s improvement was on show with a 3-0 loss.

It proved the Dragons are closing the gap on their highly fancied rivals.

The reserves were also very competitive, managing to find the back of the net while restricting White Star to just three goals.

The Bunyip Strikers matched it with the Casey Panthers.

Pushing hard to equalise, the Strikers couldn’t find the third goal needed, going down by just one goal in a competitive effort.

The reserves also played out an entertaining match that finished in a 4-4 draw.

 

