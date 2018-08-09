Home News Dogtor Bruce lends paw

Dogtor Bruce lends paw

“Dogtor Bruce” helps reassure and distract Trafalgar’s Kylie Mann during a visit to Warragul Dental Care.  Helping nervous patients and children during visits to the dentist, the owners say Bruce is Australia’s first certified dental therapy dog.

"Dogtor Bruce" helps reassure and distract Trafalgar's Kylie Mann during a visit to Warragul Dental Care.  Helping nervous patients and children during visits to the dentist, the owners say Bruce is Australia's first certified dental therapy dog.

The sound of a dentist drill sends shivers down the spine of many people.

For anxious patients, the fear of visiting a dentist is real and can lead to years between check-ups, painful and costly treatments or even teeth beyond repair.

A Warragul clinic is breaking new ground for nervous patients or young children with the introduction of Australia’s first certified dental therapy dog – “Dogtor Bruce”.

After a 10-month journey, Bruce has passed his tests and is becoming a common sight at Warragul Dental Care.

Principal dentist Anand Makwana has a long-standing interest of anxious patients, having worked at a nervous patient clinic in Birmingham, UK prior to arriving in Warragul.

Anand together with clinic co-owner Belinda Brauman searched for six months before carefully selecting Bruce from a New South Wales breeder.

“We always wanted to have a therapy dog,” said Belinda.

“We hope Bruce’s friendly face and calm nature will help our nervous patients get the treatment they need.”

 

