Dogtor Bruce lends paw

The sound of a dentist drill sends shivers down the spine of many people.

For anxious patients, the fear of visiting a dentist is real and can lead to years between check-ups, painful and costly treatments or even teeth beyond repair.

A Warragul clinic is breaking new ground for nervous patients or young children with the introduction of Australia’s first certified dental therapy dog – “Dogtor Bruce”.

After a 10-month journey, Bruce has passed his tests and is becoming a common sight at Warragul Dental Care.

Principal dentist Anand Makwana has a long-standing interest of anxious patients, having worked at a nervous patient clinic in Birmingham, UK prior to arriving in Warragul.

Anand together with clinic co-owner Belinda Brauman searched for six months before carefully selecting Bruce from a New South Wales breeder.

“We always wanted to have a therapy dog,” said Belinda.

“We hope Bruce’s friendly face and calm nature will help our nervous patients get the treatment they need.”