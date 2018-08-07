Hospital demand concerns

Two years after a state government report identified the West Gippsland Hospital activity levels would more than double in the next five to 10 years, little has been done to address growth problems, according to community members calling for a new hospital.

A Health Department strategic services plan in July 2016 identified the growing demands on the West Gippsland Healthcare Group, across all areas of the hospital including emergency presentations, clinical, aged care and obstetrics.

The report identified the increased demands of a growing population in Baw Baw and forecast acute and sub-acute inpatients would more than double from 11,380 in 2014/15 to 23,265 in the next five to 10 years.

The report said demand for acute services would grow 61 per cent, or 3.6 per cent annually, by 2031/32.

Where’s the Funding lobby group member Kerry Elliott said two years later, the hospital was bursting at the seams and the forecast demand outlined in that report was a reality.