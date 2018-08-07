Arts centre delay

The West Gippsland Arts Centre will not open in September as hoped with two community-run events forced to move to Lardner Park.

The $14.1 million redevelopment was originally set to open in August before delays saw the date pushed back to mid-September.

However, the West Gippsland Dance Festival was advised 11 days ago that the venue would not be ready in time for its annual eisteddfod running from September 21 to 30.

Organisers of the festival, which had attracted 2100 performance entries, toured Lardner Park on Sunday before announcing the venue change.

The West Gippsland Performing Arts Competition’s “Parasteddfod” was set to be the first event at the arts centre on Thursday, September 20. However, Baw Baw Shire mayor Joe Gauci said it was one of two events now being accommodated at Lardner Park.