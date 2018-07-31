WDJFL finals ahead

With the final round of the Warragul and District Junior Football League’s home and away season over, many teams have battled hard to cement their place in the finals.
The elimination and qualifying finals will be held on Saturday at Drouin Recreation Reserve for the under 12s and under 14s while the under 10s will play at Eastern Park on Sunday.
Colts v Yarragon
Under 10
After a scoreless and closely contested first quarter, both teams managed to get on the board in the second.
Yarragon fired up for the third and set up a great last quarter.
In the end Yarragon were too strong in a great game of football to finish off the season.
Under 12
Yarragon and Colts played consistent footy throughout the game.
Yarragon controlled the scoreboard, however, Colts fought hard.
Under 14
The last game of the season saw a well contested game and a well fought battle for the ball.
Yarragon were just too strong for the Colts, running away with a win.