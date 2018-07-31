Song sends message

A 14-year-old girl’s encounter with bullying has helped inspire the song and music video of local band “Before Time Fades”.

Drummer Dan Best said he was blown away by “the beautiful and meaningful words” that came from Ruby Whiteley when she was asked to reflect on the bullying encounter.

Ruby had stood up for a friend who was having a rough time with bullying.

Amongst those words and quotes written by the daughter of band vocalist Ben Whiteley was the poignant “Invisible Scars”, now the song title.

“I just thought about how I felt when I was bullied before,” said Ruby. “It’s not a good feeling. It just came to me easily I guess.”

Fresh off the back of powerful single “Bring Me Back to Life” inspired by a local man’s journey through mental illness, the band has demonstrated it is not afraid of tackling the difficult issues and sending important messages.

“We aim to write songs that have meaning and can resonate with people,” said Dan.

Adding to the meaning of the song, the “Invisible Scars” music video was filmed at Neerim District Secondary College and features Ruby and about 10 other local youth.

Ruby has previously been involved in Warragul Youth Theatre and several shows in Melbourne.

“Obviously Ruby, being an aspiring actor, plays the main person getting bullied,” said Dan.