O’Donnell on ALP ticket

Baw Baw Shire councillor Jessica O’Donnell will be the Australian Labor Party candidate for Monash (currently McMillan) at the next Federal election.
Cr O’Donnell’s pre-selection was confirmed by the party’s Victorian branch last week.
She will take leave of absence from council after writs for the election, that must be held by the middle of next year, are issued and her nomination is formally submitted.
If unsuccessful in her bid to win McMillan she would resume her council role.
The 30-year-old Drouin mother of four in a blended family that includes three step children, was elected for Baw Baw shire’s west ward at the council elections in 2016.
Cr O’Donnell said it wasn’t until earlier this year that she started to consider putting herself forward as a possible candidate for the Federal election.
She doesn’t see any issues continuing to serve as a councillor ahead of her official nomination for the seat.
“I have a line in the sand between being a councillor and a candidate” and high standards when it comes to governance, she said.